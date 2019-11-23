New Cars and Bikes in India

Peugeot Still Aims To Sign Merger Deal With Fiat This Year: Report

The merger between PSA and FCA is set to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker and give the new entity the scale to meet technological and regulatory challenges that are troubling automakers globally.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
PSA is focused on the merger talks, and intends to sign an MoU on the deal this December

French carmaker PSA plans to sign a $50 billion merger deal with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) this year, a source with direct knowledge of PSA's thinking said on Friday, brushing off concerns over a shock lawsuit filed this week.

The merger is set to create the world's fourth-largest carmaker and give the new entity the scale to meet technological and regulatory challenges that are troubling automakers globally.

FCA has already said the lawsuit brought against Fiat by General Motors Co on Wednesday was "meritless".

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Peugeot-manufacturer PSA remained focused on the merger talks, and intended to sign a memorandum of understanding on the deal this December, as scheduled.

Fiat also expressed confidence in reaching a binding merger deal with PSA by the end of this year.

GM filed its lawsuit in the United States, alleging FCA had bribed United Auto Workers (UAW) union officials over years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars.

0 Comments

FCA said the suit, seeking substantial damages, appeared intended to disrupt the Italian-American firm's merger plan with PSA.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Fiat models

Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 7.26 - 9.08 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 8.04 - 11.2 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.82 - 8.4 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 5.25 - 6.26 Lakh *
Fiat Avventura
Fiat Avventura
₹ 8 - 9.84 Lakh *
Fiat Urban Cross
Fiat Urban Cross
₹ 7.62 - 10.98 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Isuzu To Introduce BS6 Range In Early 2020; Prices To Hike Up To Rs. 4 Lakh
Isuzu To Introduce BS6 Range In Early 2020; Prices To Hike Up To Rs. 4 Lakh
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Double-Digit Growth For Royal Enfield Possible: CEO
Double-Digit Growth For Royal Enfield Possible: CEO
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities