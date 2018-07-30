Peugeot Maxi Scooter Spotted Testing

Spy shots have emerged of the upcoming Peugeot maxi-scooter which is expected to be unveiled as a 2019 model. The scooter, quite likely an upgraded model of the Peugeot Citystar, has been spotted undergoing tests at a private track. As the spy shots reveal, the bodywork is highly camouflaged, so it's difficult at this point to determine what cosmetic changes the Citystar has gone through, but what is apparent is that the size of the scooter is a lot bigger than any current models in the Peugeot range.

(The 2019 Peugeot Citystar is expected to significant cosmetic upgrades)

Peugeot currently offers a range of scooters with engines displacing as less as 50 cc to 400 cc in the three-wheeled Metropolis. The Peugeot Citystar is offered in two options - one with a 125 cc engine and the top-of-the-line model with a 200 cc engine. The 200 cc fuel-injected motor makes around 14 bhp and comes equipped with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, 13-inch wheels and generous underseat storage for a full-face helmet as well as a half-face helmet. The Citystar is also available with a range of optional equipment like an optional high windshield, luggage rack, wind deflectors and a top box with a 30 litre capacity.

(The Peugeot Citystar is available in both 125 cc and 200 cc engine options)

Currently, Peugeot Scooters doesn't sell any of its scooters in India, but Mahindra & Mahindra owns 51 per cent majority stake in the company, and there have been rumours about an imminent launch of 125 cc Peugeot scooters in the Indian market. It's been four years since Mahindra acquired the stake in Peugeot Scooters, but so far, plans to launch any scooters have been put on hold. As such, the updated Peugeot Citystar will be launched only in Europe for now. But going by the rapidly increasing interest in scooters, particularly the 125 cc segment, it would be about time Peugeot started looking at launching some scooters in India, sooner than later. The only maxi scooter available in India right now is the recently launched 125 cc Suzuki Burgman Street.

