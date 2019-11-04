New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol Prices Fall For 4th Consecutive Day, Diesel Prices Down

Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Petrol prices dropped for the fourth consecutive day across the four metros on Monday, while diesel prices also registered a decline after a two-day break. Petrol prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai were reduced by nine paise per litre, while in Kolkata there was a reduction of eight paise per litre. Diesel prices, on the other hand, were reduced by five paise in Delhi, three paise in Kolkata and Mumbai, and two paise per litre in Chennai. According to the Indian Oil website, petrol prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai have come down to Rs 72.65, Rs 75.37, Rs 78.33 and Rs 75 per litre respectively. Diesel prices in the four metros have come down to Rs 65.75, Rs 68.16, Rs 68.96 and Rs 69.50 per litres respectively


0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Benelli Imperiale 400 First Ride Review
Benelli Imperiale 400 First Ride Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Royal Enfield Exports Gain Momentum
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2019: Royal Enfield Exports Gain Momentum
Mahindra Has Retailed Almost 2000 Electric Vehicles In October 2019
Mahindra Has Retailed Almost 2000 Electric Vehicles In October 2019
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Benelli Imperiale 400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities