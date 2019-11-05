Petrol Prices Decline On 5th Consecutive Day

Petrol prices continued a downward trend for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, while diesel prices remained unchanged after a slight dip on Monday. Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai saw a reduction of 5 paise/litre in petrol prices. According to the Indian oil website , in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rates were - Rs 72.60/litre, Rs 75.32/litre, Rs 78.28/litre and Rs 74.45/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these metropolitan cities were -- Rs 65.75/litre, Rs 68.16/litre, Rs 68.96/litre and Rs 69.50/litre respectively.

