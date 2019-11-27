Petrol, Diesel Prices Stable Across All Metros

The fuel prices are the cheapest in Delhi compared to all metros due to lower taxes.

Oil marketing companies have left petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country on Wednesday. According to Indian Oil Corporation website, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.76 in Delhi, Rs 77.44 in Kolkata, Rs 80.42 in Mumbai and Rs 77.72 in Chennai on Wednesday. Dies el costs Rs 65.73 a litre in Delhi, Rs 68.14 a litre in Kolkata, Rs 68.94 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 69.74 a litre in Chennai on Wednesday.

The fuel prices are the cheapest in Delhi compared to all metros due to lower taxes. As per the daily pricing mechanism, the fuel prices are dependent on the global crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements. The benchmark Brent crude was $62.98 per barrel in international market on Tuesday.

Deputy vice president of Angel Broking, Anuj Gupta said: "The report of increase in crude oil stock in America has led to the decline in the international prices. This is likely to continue as talks on tariffs between the US and China are also going on which may lead to de-escalation of tensions."

