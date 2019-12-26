New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked After Days Of No Change

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Thursday after days of no change. The price of petrol was increased by 5-6 paise and that of diesel by 10-11 paise across major cities of the country on Thursday. In Delhi, petrol prices climbed to Rs 74.68 a litre as against Rs 74.63 a litre on Wednesday while diesel price rose to Rs 67.09 a litre as compared to Rs 66.99 a litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is selling at Rs 80.34 a litre, in Chennai at Rs 77.64 a litre and in Kolkata at Rs 77.34 a litre, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website. Diesel in Mumbai costs Rs 70.39 a litre, in Chennai Rs 70.93 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 69.50 a litre. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.



