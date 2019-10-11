New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue Downward Trend

On Friday, petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai fell down by 12 paisea litre; 11 paise/litre in Kolkata and 13 paise/litre in Chennai. Similarly diesel rates have also come down by 15 paisa/litre in Delhi and Kolkata.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Fuel rates were last increased on September 30.

As crude oil rates continue to slide in global markets, petrol and diesel prices are also seeing a downward trend in India. On Friday, petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai fell down by 12 paise a litre; 11 paise/litre in Kolkata and 13 paise/litre in Chennai. Similarly diesel rates have also come down by 15 paise/litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise/litre in Mumbai and Chennai. According to the Indian Oil website, petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are: Rs 73.42/litre, Rs 76.07/litre, Rs 79.03/litre and Rs 76.25/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these four metro cities are: Rs 66.60/litre, Rs 68.96/litre, Rs 69.81/litre and Rs 70.35/litre respectively. Fuel rates were last increased on September 30 and since then the rates have been falling much to the relief of the consumers in this festive season.


0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
MG Motor Inaugurates Second Flagship Experience Store In India
MG Motor Inaugurates Second Flagship Experience Store In India
Kia Receives More Than 50,000 Bookings For The Seltos
Kia Receives More Than 50,000 Bookings For The Seltos
2019 Skoda Octavia Onyx Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
2019 Skoda Octavia Onyx Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 19.99 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities