Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue Downward Trend

As crude oil rates continue to slide in global markets, petrol and diesel prices are also seeing a downward trend in India. On Friday, petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai fell down by 12 paise a litre; 11 paise/litre in Kolkata and 13 paise/litre in Chennai. Similarly diesel rates have also come down by 15 paise/litre in Delhi and Kolkata, and 16 paise/litre in Mumbai and Chennai. According to the Indian Oil website, petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai are: Rs 73.42/litre, Rs 76.07/litre, Rs 79.03/litre and Rs 76.25/litre respectively. The diesel rates in these four metro cities are: Rs 66.60/litre, Rs 68.96/litre, Rs 69.81/litre and Rs 70.35/litre respectively. Fuel rates were last increased on September 30 and since then the rates have been falling much to the relief of the consumers in this festive season.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.