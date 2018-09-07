New Cars and Bikes in India

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High

Petrol price was hiked by 48 paisa per litre and diesel by 47 a litre, according to price notification issued by state fuel retailers.

View Photos

Petrol and diesel price were Friday hiked by about 50 paisa per litre each - the steepest increase in rates since daily price revision came into effect over 14 months back - to push rates to their highest ever. Petrol price was hiked by 48 paisa per litre and diesel by 47 a litre, according to price notification issued by state fuel retailers. A litre of petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 79.99 - a record high. It costs Rs 87.39 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at Rs 72.07 a litre in Delhi and Rs 76.51 per litre in Mumbai.

Opposition parties have announced nationwide strikes and protests next week over record-high fuel prices which they blame on high taxes.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was remained non-committal on cutting excise duty to cushion spiralling petrol and diesel prices, saying international oil prices are volatile and have not shown any linear movement.

Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.85 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.3 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier.

Opposition Congress has demanded that the Centre cut excise duty as was done by previous governments, which cut rates whenever international oil prices shot up.

Almost half of the retail selling price of the two fuel is made up of central and state taxes.

Prices have been on fire since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in rupee value and rise in crude oil rates.

On Tuesday, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had stated that the "Relentless rise in prices of petrol and diesel is not inevitable. Because the price is built up by excessive taxes on petrol and diesel. If taxes are cut, prices will decline significantly".

Advertisement

The Centre currently levies a total of Rs 19.48 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) - the lowest being in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where a 6 per cent sales tax is charged on both the fuel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 per cent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 per cent on diesel. Delhi charges a VAT of 27 per cent on petrol and 17.24 per cent on diesel. The central government had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in nine installments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre.

0 Comments

This led to its excise collections from petro goods more than doubling in last four years - from Rs 99,184 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,29,019 crore in 2017-18. States saw their VAT revenue from petro goods rise from Rs 1,37,157 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,84,091 crore in 2017-18. Prices in Delhi are the cheapest in all metros and most state capitals due to lower sales tax or VAT.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Petrol Price Diesel Price Fuel Hike Petrol India Price Diesel India Price

Latest News

Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Ford Mustang-Inspired EV Teased
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA
Now You Can Buy A Rolls-Royce Using Bitcoins In The USA
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
Hyundai Nexo Launch Confirmed For India
People Want Electric Vehicles To Reduce Air Pollution: Survey
People Want Electric Vehicles To Reduce Air Pollution: Survey
Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
Ford Recalls Two Million Trucks Over Seat Belt Fire Risk
Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3
Dakshin Dare 2018: Gill Holds On To lead, Sandeep Sharma Rises To Third On Day 3

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

77 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

95 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

32 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.1 Lakh
More SUV Cars

127 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities