New Cars and Bikes in India

Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike

The latest patent images reveal that Kawasaki may be working on an electric-powered motorcycle, with possibly a gearbox and clutch.

View Photos
Patent images reveal an interesting design for an electric powered Kawasaki bike

Highlights

  • Two patent images have emerged showing a electric-powered bike
  • The Kawasaki patent images reveal a clutch and forced air cooling
  • Kawasaki may be working on an electric motorcycle prototype

Kawasaki may be working on an electric motorcycle model after all, as latest patent images reveal. The new patent images show a conventional motorcycle fitted with a battery pack under what looks like a dummy fuel tank, while the electric motor is placed underneath with what appears to be a clutch, hinting probably to the inclusion of a gearbox. While patent images don't necessarily mean that this will be a production model, what is clear is that Kawasaki is indeed working on electric technology. Whether it makes it to a production electric motorcycle still remains to be seen.

r5r7uh4

The inclusion of a clutch could mean this electric bike could be geared

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja H2R

Ninja 300

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja 650

Ninja H2

Vulcan S

Ninja ZX-10R

Z250

Z900

Ninja 400

Ninja ZX-10RR

Z650

Versys 650

Ninja H2 SX SE

Ninja ZX-14R

Z1000

Ninja H2 SX

Versys X-300

Z900RS

Z1000R

KX 100

KLX 110

KX 450

Versys 1000

KLX 450R

KX250F

KLX 140G

Two drawings have been revealed which reveal some interesting details about the bike. What is noteworthy is the large air scoop that sits in the front of the bike, and it's in a position where air inlets are positioned in internal combustion engine motorcycles to cool the engine. The air scoop will possibly be used to cool the electric motor or the battery, or both, although it still isn't clear from the images how far advanced the development of the bike in question is. Either ways, it's clear that Kawasaki is looking at using some unique technology, including assisted cooling, as well as possibly the inclusion of a gearbox.

0 Comments

This is not the first time an electric concept, or something resembling a concept at least, has emerged from Kawasaki. The clutch and possibly a gearbox (whether manual or a DCT-style automatic) could make the electric motor spin more efficiently, and a geared electric motorcycle will certainly be more engaging to ride (like a conventional internal combustion engine motorcycle) than the gearless electric motorcycles that we have seen so far. In any case, it's early days yet to come to any conclusion from the patent images what exactly is Kawasaki working on. One thing is clear though. With the future of motorcycles looking ever more certain to move to electric power, Kawasaki will be looking at developing something interesting, and possibly with the technology and performance to take on the best in the electric two-wheeler space when it's finally ready as a concept or prototype.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja H2R with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki
Ninja H2R
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati
Panigale V4
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati
1299 Panigale
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta
F4 RR
TAGS :
Kawasaki Electric Bikes Electric Motorcycles Kawasaki bikes

Latest News

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 76.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 5.82 - 6.04 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 36.54 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.82 - 5.92 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.56 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.14 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 17.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.29 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 23.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.97 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 16.21 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 17.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 5.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 8.26 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 11.45 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 9 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.31 Lakh *
View More
x
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities