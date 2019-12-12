New Cars and Bikes in India

Patent Images Reveal Honda CB Hornet 160R-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler

Honda files patent for neo-retro scrambler in Europe, which looks like it's based on the Honda CB Hornet 160R sold in India.

Updated:
0  Views
Patent images reveal new Honda 160 cc motorcycle

Highlights

  • The Honda Neo Sports Cafe design inspired bike has a 160 cc engine
  • The engine, chassis and wheels look identical to the CB Hornet 160R
  • The patent images have been filed for the European market

Latest patent images of what seems to be a new neo-retro scrambler-styled motorcycle from Honda have emerged, and this could be an upcoming premium commuter motorcycle from Honda, possibly based on the Honda CB Hornet 160R. The patent images of the new bike, taking design inspiration from Honda's Neo-Sports Cafe concept, have been filed for the European market, and from a close look at the images, the yet to be named new model does have a lot of common with the Honda CB Hornet 160R sold in India.

utueld18

The patent images reveal an engine very similar to the Honda CB Hornet 160R

From the images, it's clear that the frame and engine, as well as the alloy wheels very closely resemble those of the Honda CB Hornet 160R sold in India. Like the CB Hornet 160R, the engine is air-cooled, and the single downtube chassis is almost identical to that of the CB Hornet 160R. The bike also has the same wheel design and brake rotors. The only difference seems to be the front suspension, and the bike in the images employs an upside down front fork. Now, what is not clear is whether the bike in question is in fact, the next-generation Honda CB Hornet 160R, or a completely new model, possibly joining the Honda CB300R, and the Honda CB1000R family, with the Honda CB160R moniker.

6608cu

It's not clear yet if HMSI will be looking to introduce a 160 cc model like this in India

The design is clearly Honda's Neo Sports Cafe, like the CB300R and the CB1000R, with the round LED headlamp, muscular and chiselled bodywork, with a sleek tail section. What is not certain at this stage is whether Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will also introduce something like this, possibly as a BS-6 replacement for the Honda CB Hornet 160R, or maybe as an altogether new model positioned as a slightly premium offering in the Honda CB series. Either way, it's certainly going to be a looker in the 160 cc segment, and if Honda does decide to launch it in India, it will certainly shake up things in the premium commuter segment with those sharp looks!

0 Comments

(Source: TMC Blog)

