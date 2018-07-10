Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 38 Per Cent in June 2018: SIAM Report

According to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian automobile industry produced a total of 8,064, 239 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in April-June 2018 as against 6,919, 414 in April-June 2017, registering a growth of 16.55 per cent over the same period last year. The overall sales grew irrespective of fluctuating fuel price and the trade wars with the US, as it saw a growth of 38 per cent compared to the same period last year. According to SIAM, the Indian automobile last saw such a huge growth in 2010.

The sale of passenger vehicles grew by 19.91 per cent in April-June 2018 over the same period last year. Within the passenger vehicles, the sale for passenger vehicles, utility vehicles and vans grew by 17.89 per cent, 23.22 per cent and 27.29 per cent respectively in April-June 2018 over the same period last year.

The overall commercial vehicles segment registered a growth of 51.55 per cent in April-June 2018 as compared to same period in April-June 2017. While the sales for the medium and heavy commercial vehicles increased by 83.59 per cent and the light commercial vehicles grew by 36.51 per cent in April-June 2018 compared to the same period last year.

The sales of the three-wheeler segment increased by 54.01 per cent in April-June 2018 compared to April-June 2017. Within the three-wheeler segment, passenger carrier sales registered a growth of 64.48 per cent and goods carrier grew by 21.35 per cent in April-June 2018 compared to the same period last year.

The sales in the two-wheeler segment registered a growth of 15.92 per cent in April-June 2018 compared to April-June 2017. Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters, motorcycles and mopeds grew by 10.35 per cent, 19.47 per cent and 7.27 per cent respectively in April-June 2018 compared to the same period last year.

