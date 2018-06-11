Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 20 Per Cent In May 2018: SIAM Report

The Indian automobile industry has shown considerable growth in the month of May 2018 as the sales have grown exponentially compared to the same period last year. The Indian automobile industry also manufactured the highest number of vehicles in this period compared to the same period last year. The industry produced a total of 53,78,591 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three -wheeler, two-wheeler and quadricycle in April-May 2018 as against 46,70,687 in April-May 2017, registering a growth of 15.16 per cent over the same period last year.

The sale of passenger vehicles grew by 13.28 per cent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. Within the passenger vehicle segment, the sales for passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, and vans grew by 11.77 per cent, 14.71 per cent and 24.11 per cent respectively in April-May 2018 over the same period last year.

The overall commercial vehicles segment registered a growth of 57.44 per cent in April-May 2018 as compared to the same period last year. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles increased by 114.79 per cent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 34.27 per cent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. However, this needs to be viewed in the backdrop of low base last year after change from BS-III to BS-IV.

The three-wheeler sales increased by 53.01 per cent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. Within the three-wheeler segment, passenger carriers sales registered a growth of 64.31 per cent and Goods Carrier grew by 19.34 per cent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year.

The two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 13.04 per cent in April-May 2018 over April-May 2017. Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds grew by 5.76 per cent, 17.24 per cent and 9.82 per cent respectively in April-May 2018 over the same period last year.

On the other hand, the exports grew by 24.03 per cent, while the passenger vehicles exports declined by 6.45 per cent. The commercial vehicles, three-wheeler, two-wheeler registered a growth of 33.02 per cent, 79.12 per cent and 25.18 per cent respectively in April-May 2018 compared to the April-May 2017.

