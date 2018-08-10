Passenger Vehicle Sales In India Fall By 2.71 Per Cent In July 2018

In a reverse trend for the Indian automobile industry, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) announced the sales of the domestic passenger vehicles including cars, UVs and Van saw a decline of 2.71 per cent to 2,90,960 units in July from 2,99,066 units in the same month previous year. The two-wheeler sales, however, showed relief, as it registered a growth of close to 10 per cent in the month of July 2018 as compared to the same period last year. Moreover, SIAM also revealed that the last time passenger vehicles saw a dip in sales was in June 2017.

The sale of passenger vehicles grew by 13.32 per cent in July 2018 over the same period last year, as the industry sold 191,979 vehicles compared to 192,845 vehicles. Within the passenger vehicles, the sales for passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans grew by 12.81 per cent, 13.15 per cent and 19.72 per cent respectively in July 2018 compared to the same period last year. However, the utility vehicle segment saw a decline in sales as the industry sold 79,092 vehicles in the July 2018 period as compared to 86,872 vehicles in the same period last year. Vans saw a marginal increase of 2.79 per cent as the industry sold 19,889 vehicles in July 2018 as compared to 19,350 vehicles in the same period last year.

The overall commercial vehicle segment registered an increase in sales of 29.65 per cent in July 2018 as compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, the sale of medium & heavy commercial vehicles increased by 64.73 per cent while the light commercial vehicles grew by 35.57 per cent in July 2018 compared to July 2017. The passenger carrier segment sold 3,204 vehicles as compared to 3027 vehicles in the same period in July 2017.

The sale in the three-wheeler vehicle segment saw a growth of 46.24 per cent in the period of July 2018 compared to July 2017. According to the SIAM data, the industry sold 50,232 vehicles in the passenger carrier segment in the period of July 2018 as compared to 32,672 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

The two-wheeler segment on the other hand, showed some relief, as it registered a growth of 8.17 per cent in the period of July 2018 as compared to the same period last year. In the two-wheeler segment, the scooter segment saw an increase of 5.12 per cent as the industry sold 598,976 units in July 2018 as compared to 569,809 units in the same period last year. The motorcycle or the step through segment saw an increase of 9.67 per cent as the industry sold 1,150,995 units in the period of July 2018 as compared to 1,049,478 units sold in July 2017. Moped on the other hand, saw a growth of 8.17 per cent, from 1,817,077 units sold in July 2018 as compared to 1,679,876 units sold in July 2017.

