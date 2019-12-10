New Cars and Bikes in India

Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In November 2019, SUVs Grow 32.7 Per Cent

The Passenger Vehicle sales remained almost flat at -0.84 per cent with SUVs maintaining the sales momentum as the other two segments witnessed double-digit de-growth.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Only the SUV segment posted a growth in November, with sales up by 32.70 per cent

Highlights

  • Total sales stood at 263,773 units in November 2019
  • SUV sales stood at 92,739 units as compared to 69,884 SUVs sold last year
  • Two-wheelers sales was down by 14.27%, at 14,10,939 units

The pace in the auto industry is again tapering down as the industry coasts past the festive season period. According to the data released by the Society Of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), auto sales were almost flat at -0.84 per cent selling 263,773 units in November 2019 compared to 266,000 units in the same month last year. Only SUVs have posted positive growth in the month at 32.70 per cent selling 92,739 units as compared to 69,884 units a year ago. Sales of passenger cars went down by 10.83 per cent at 160,306 units as compared to 179,783 units while Vans posted a de-growth of 34.32 per cent at 10,728 units as compared to 16,333 units in the same month last year.

Also Read: Auto Suppliers Feel The Heat Of The Slowdown In H1 FY2020

0srgvjns

Two-Wheeler sales went down 14.27 per cent at 14,10,939 units as compared to 16,45,783 units from November 2018

Also Read: Car Sales November 2019: Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline By 3.2%

The situation even in the rural market hasn't shown any sign of improvement letting two-wheelers sales slump by 14.27 per cent at 14,10,939 units as compared to 16,45,783 units in the same month a year ago. Two-wheelers sales both in the urban market and rural have remained subdued. Sales of commercial vehicles, including MHCVs and LCVs, witnessed a negative growth of 14.98 per cent selling 61,907 units as compared to 72,818 units. That said, there have been some positive trends as well like in the three-wheelers segment that grew by 4.45 per cent at 55,778 units as compared to 53,401 units a year ago. In the same month, 18 units of quadricycle vehicles were sold as compared to 11 units a year ago, which is a growth of 64.64 per cent. Overall, the auto industry posted a de-growth of 12.05 per cent at 17,92,415 units as compared to 20,38,007 units in the same month a year ago.

Also Read: Renault's November Sales Up By 77% Led By Strong Demand For The Triber

0 Comments

Auto sales have been stumbling for a year now due to the prolonged slowdown in the industry and it has affected over one lakh jobs across the sector, including auto Component sector and dealerships. Sales during the festive season had picked up owing to the offers several automakers had rolled out. However, the industry is still seeking a temporary reduction in GST rates along with improvement in the credit availability to boost up volumes. The sales revival is also important as the industry is gearing up to meet the emission and safety regulations which took a lot of fresh investment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.25 - 4.53 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Across Range By Rs. 2000 From January 2020
Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices Across Range By Rs. 2000 From January 2020
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities