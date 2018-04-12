Paris Motor Show 2018: Huge Participation Expected From Indian Start-Ups

This year, the organizers of the Paris Motor Show have high expectations from the Indian start-up firms to participate in the 120th edition of the world's oldest motorshow. At a recent curtain raiser, the Paris Motor Show officials are optimistic to see Indian automobile stakeholders to participate in the 10 day event to showcase new innovations in the sector of automobiles. Moreover, the officials urged the Indian start-ups to get themselves register before June 17. The Paris Motor Show is set to attract close to 1 million visitors this year as the event kick-starts on October 4 till October 14.

Jean-Claude Girot, General Commissary, Paris Motor Show said, "We invite Indian automobile stake-holders to engage actively with French and International automobile players in the Paris Motor Show and to visit in large numbers in order to help the dialogue in the auto sector between the two countries."

Apart from this, this year, the Paris Motor Show is expected to see futuristic technologies, new driving habits and usages that will accompany the evolution of the au0omobile and service industries. Moreover, this year will also witness two new events- Mondial De La Mobilite (Sustainable Mobility) and Mondial Tech, which will first of a kind at the Paris Motor Show.

Jean-Marc Fenet, Minister-Counsellor for Economic Affairs, Embassy of France in India said, "India and France can work hand in hand to develop solutions for tomorrow's challenges in many different sectors. The automobile sector is an industry where both the countries have much strength to help further bilateral co-operation."

Paris Motor Show also promises to bring together all types of transport stakeholders as the show is likely to attract close to 300 automakers from across the globe. However, the Mondial Tech Start-up Awards will be the biggest competition between start-ups from the entire world. Selected among several hundred candidates from thirty or so countries, only 64 teams will present its pitch and exhibit at the Mondial Tech show.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.