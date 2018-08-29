Pagani Confirms Electric Car For Near Future

Pagani, the boutique Italian hypercar maker known to make the most expensive brand new car in the world, the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta will soon make an electric car. According to reports, the owner and founder of the brand, Horacio Pagani has confirmed that the automaker will launch an electric car buy 2025. The Huayra, the hypercar that Pagani currently builds is it the end of its life cycle and will be replaced soon by a new hypercar too. That one though will not be electric and will use the same AMG sourced V12 naturally aspirated engine with a manual gearbox.

The new hypercar, which will be the Pagani Huayra replacement will supposedly be meeting emissions norms without having to opt for a hybrid powertrain or forced induction. The new engine will be made by just one person in the AMG factory as has always been the case and we expect it to be a work of art apaprt from sounding awesome and having enough power to shame a whole bunch of new age hybrid supercars. And of course, as with every Pagaini ever made, expect it to be absolutely stunning when it comes to attention to detail and sheer design.

Advertisement

Coming back to the electric car plans though, Horacio Pagani did not make it very clear as to what kind of car the automaker would make. What remains to be seen is whether Pagani will choose to do what it does best and make an electric hypercar that will take on the likes of the Automobili Pininfarina PF-Zero or will be an all electric SUV that will surpass even the Rolls Royce Cullinan in terms of bespoke customisation and of course, price!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.