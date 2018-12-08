OX Flat-Pack Kit Truck Showcased In India

The OX is powered by a 98 bhp, 2.2-litre diesel engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Shell India today showcased the world's first flat-Pack kit truck- the OX in India, at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) near Chennai. The OX truck is the output of a global partnership between Shell and Gordon Murray Design (GMD), and the Global Vehicle Trust (GVT). The OX is primarily aimed as a last mile connectivity mobility solution in remote areas and has been also tipped as a vehicle for farm usage. The unique feature of the OX is in the way it is assembled. The kits of the OX come packed in a flat pack and can be assembled into a full body version within 12 hours as claimed by Shell.

The OX truck is the output of a global partnership between Shell and Gordon Murray Design (GMD), and the Global Vehicle Trust (GVT).

The OX is powered by a 98 bhp, 2.2-litre diesel engine which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The construction of the body is lightweight and an equal weight distribution which gives it credentials to tackle rough surface despite it having a front wheel drive configuration. Moreover, the OX has a payload capacity of 1900 kg.

The OX truck has a payload capacity of 1900 kg.

On the inside, the OX is as basic as it can get. The steering is mounted right in the centre and there are seats for two passengers on the either side of the driver. In terms of electronics, the OX comes with basic controls for headlights, turn indicators and wipers.

Up front there's space for three people with the steering mounted in the centre

At present, Shell India has no plans to manufacture or retail the OX by themselves in the Indian market but are looking for the OEMs who can take the project based on its design.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.