Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India

About 7,249 units of the Ford EcoSport subcompact SUVs will be recalled, and the affected models were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018.

Only the petrol models of the new Ford EcoSport will be recalled in India to update the PCM software

Ford India has issued a recall for 7,249 units of its popular subcompact SUV, Ford EcoSport, in India. The recall is limited to only the petrol models of the facelift EcoSport, which were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018. The carmaker says that this is a voluntarily inspecting to check and update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software. According to the communication we received from Ford India, the affected Ford EcoSport petrol vehicles pose a remote chance of sudden deceleration or battery drainage.

8.79 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford India has announced that all the customers who have bought an EcoSport SUV manufactured between the aforementioned months will receive a notification from the company via an email or a letter. Customers also have to option to check whether their car is affected or not by visiting the field service action section on Ford India's website and putting in their EcoSport's vehicle identification number (VIN). The carmaker hasn't mentioned it in its communication to us, whether the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software will be updated free of cost to the customer or not, however, seeing the company's recall history, it'll most likely be the former.

In India, the Ford EcoSport is offered with two petrol engine options - an all-new 1.5-litre motor from the dragon family and the tried and tested 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. The former 3 cylinder petrol engine makes about 121 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, while the EcoBoost engine offers 123 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Considering the latter was introduced only in May 2018, the affected models are powered by the new 1.5-litre motor.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the Ford EcoSport has been recalled in India this year. Earlier in July 2018, Ford India had announced that it will be voluntarily inspecting 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company's Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. Globally, Ford has said that it would recall 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because of a seat belt problem that could generate excessive sparks and cause fires.

