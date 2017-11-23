Over 7,000 Jeep Compass SUVs Recalled In North America

The Fiat Chrysler Group has issued a voluntary recall for over 7,000 Jeep Compass SUVs in the United States Of America in order to replace the passenger-side airbags in them. One of the key suppliers for Jeep said that during the assembly process of the airbag modules, few loose fasteners might have inadvertently fallen undetected into a number of small modules and might have entered the supply chain of the entire assembly process and made its way to approximately 7,000 units of the Jeep Compass, which were manufactured between 5 September 2017 and 19 November, 2017. Jeep says that the number of affected vehicles will be less than one per cent of the vehicles recalled. But the company wants to be sure about the same. Over 1,000 SUVs will be recalled from Canada, Mexico and other NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) countries.

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk)

The danger here is that if the affected airbag is deployed in case of an accident, the loose fasteners might be hazardous to the passenger(s). Till now, the company hasn't received any complaints, warranty claims or information about injuries from the loose fasteners in the airbags. Jeep has asked the customers to avoid using the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed in affected Compass SUVs.

(Jeep Compass Trailhawk)

The company will be reaching out to the customers, whose vehicles might be afflicted with the airbag problem. The recall notices will be sent out next month. Customers who want to see whether their Compass is affected by the problem or not, can log on to the recalls website of Jeep or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website (NHTSA).

