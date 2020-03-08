Over 400 Women Participate In JK Tyre Rally To The Valley

The annual JK Tyre WIAA Rally to the Valley was scheduled on the occasion of the International Women's Day and saw over 400 ladies in participation for the event. The Time Speed Distance (TSD) rally, in its sixth year saw the participants drive from Mumbai to Aamby Valley at Lonavla, Maharashtra. The rally was flagged off by actor Perizaad Zorabian, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairperson, WIAA and Hari Singh, Head of Operations of JK Motorsport. The motto of the rally has been to celebrate empowerment of women.

The themes at the Women's Rally to the Valley ranged from social issues to cultural pride

The participants deck up their cars and themselves every year on socially relevant themes around women empowerment, as part of the rally. This year, the themes included solidarity with acid-attack survivors, fight against child marriage and bleed with dignity. Participants also celebrated LGBTQ freedom, while also supporting the Indian Women's cricket team who were playing the T20 World Cup Finals in Australia earlier today.

The Rally to the Valley was supported by Maharashtra Police backed by female cops, with the idea to promote road safety. The drivers also celebrated women in the armed forces. The rally saw some spectacular entries that included the 79-year-old driver Rajkumar Kasliwal, who had two of her granddaughters as navigators.

"I have been driving for 62 years and am totally excited," Rajkumari Kasliwal said. My only problem in a TSD rally format is how to keep my speed down," she said.

UK's Pat Braithwaite drove a Morgan 3-wheeler for 5600 km around India in support of the NGO Goonj

Furthermore, Britisher Pat Braithwaite joined the rally arriving in a Morgan 3-wheeler as part of her Trans-India drive that spans 5600 km across the country, in support of the NGO Goonj, which works for women welfare.

Speaking on her drive across India, Braithwaite said, "I'm thrilled that we have achieved this. I didn't realise how difficult the roads would be, but the team has done an amazing job in keeping us safe. And I am especially glad about making it back in time to get to be a part of today's rally and to celebrate International Women's Day in such a marvelous way."

Speaking about the rally, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, WIAA, said, "The main objectives of the Rally was to create awareness in the society about Women Empowerment and Road Safety on roads, in public transport and, generally, in public places."

Sanjay Sharma, Head - JK Tyre, said, "We are proud to be associated with the Rally to the Valley," "It fits in with our philosophy of empowering women and encouraging road safety. It's encouraging to see so many ladies stepping forward to take part in this amazing rally."

