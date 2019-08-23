Over 40,000 Maruti Suzuki Wagon Rs Recalled In India For Issue With Fuel Hose

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a recall campaign for certain Wagon R vehicles with the 1-litre petrol engine manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019. A total of 40,618 vehicles of WagonR have been affected and the company has recalled these to inspect a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with the metal clamp. The Wagon R with the bigger engine capacity of 1.2-litres remains unaffected by this recall.

The new-gen Wagon R was launched in India in the beginning of 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 4.65 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Starting from August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts. The company has specified that the replacement will be done free of cost.

Alternatively, customers of suspected WagonR vehicles can visit the Company website and fill in the chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.