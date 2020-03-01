Over 300 Women Participate In Delhi-Jaipur JK Tyre TSD Drive

The second edition of the all-women's TSD (Time, Speed & Distance) Drive - North Chapter - by JK Tyre was flagged off on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The rally saw over 300 women in participation from the starting point at Siri Fort Auditorium in Delhi, and the TSD Drive will continue up to Jaipur. The rally was flagged off by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju and Anshuman Singhania, Deputy Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries. The FMSCI-approved event is organised to promote women in motorsports and saw over 105 cars making their way to Jaipur.

Speaking at the flag off, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "It is a wonderful occasion to see so many women get together driving for a cause. I am really excited to see each car and each team with its own social message. With so many designs, colours, it made the event very interesting. JK Tyre has been obviously the leading company in India promoting motorsport in the country. I really want to promote motorsport in the country because it has huge potential."

Sanjay Sharma, Head - Motorsport, JK Tyre said, "We are delighted to be part of this exciting and iconic event for the second time in a row. JK Tyre has been the pioneer when it comes to encouraging women participation in motorsports. We not only promote ladies in racing and rallying circuit but also support many other events which are exclusive to women. It is indeed heartening to see so many ladies out here lining up for glory and I just wish that the number keeps on increasing every year helping us unearth new talents."

The rally saw the driving and navigational skills of the participants being put to test. The TSD Drive had strategically located time controls in the 290 km long drive. Being an all-women rally, the TSD Drive saw much enthusiasm from the participants, who also used the platform to promote a number of causes including breast cancer awareness, women empowerment, girl child and safe driving.

