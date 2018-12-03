New Cars and Bikes in India

Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China

A total of 16,582 Volvos are being recalled in China due to a problem with the software in the Vehicle Connectivity Module (VCM).

A total of 16,582 Volvos are being recalled in China due to a problem with the software in the Vehicle Connectivity Module (VCM), according to the State Administration for Market Regulation. The recall affects both imported and domestically made models including XC90, S90, V90CC and XC40, manufactured between 2016 and 2018, the administration said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The software in the VCM of the affected vehicles may have an error causing the failure of vehicle positioning. As a result, the vehicles will not provide location information to emergency personnel in the event of an accident.

Volvo Automobile Sales (Shanghai) Co and two manufacturer of Volvo in China will update the defective software free of charge for affected owners.

