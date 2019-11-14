New Cars and Bikes in India

Over 13,000 Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Recalled In India

Yamaha has recalled 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25 motorcycles to fix an issue related to the head cover bolt loosening. The bikes will be repaired free of cost at any of the Yamaha authorized dealers.

The recall affects in 12,620 units of the Yamaha FZ 25 and 728 units of the Fazer 25

India Yamaha Motor has issued a voluntary recall for 13,348 units of Yamaha FZ 25 and Yamaha Fazer 25 motorcycles. The Japanese two-wheeler maker says that this is a precautionary recall to address an issue related to the head cover bolt loosening in 12,620 units of FZ 25 and 728 units of Fazer 25 motorcycles. The affected motorcycles were manufactured from June 2019 this year, they will be repaired free of cost at any of the Yamaha authorized dealers and the owners will be contacted individually.

The Yamaha FZ 25 and Fazer 25 owners can also check whether their motorcycle is eligible for this recall or not bu visiting the company's official website. The two-wheeler maker has also said that it's working closely with the dealer partners to ensure the repair experience is as convenient and efficient as possible.

Yamaha FZ25

This is not the first time that these two motorcycles have been recalled in India. Last year in January 2018, the company issued a recall for 23,897 units for the very same issue, related to head cover bolt loosening.

Both the Yamaha FZ 25 and Fazer 25 are powered by a 249 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to produce 20.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission on both bikes. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 282 mm disc brake with 2 pot caliper at the front and 220 mm disc brake with single pot caliper at rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS on both bikes.

