Over 100 Ducati Monster 821 Sold In India In Under 1 Year

Under this special offer, customers purchasing a Monster 821 he will get a Termignoni Exhaust and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down as standard, while customers the Monster 797+ will also get a Termignoni exhaust.

The exclusive offer is valid from 1st April - 30th April 2019 across all Ducati dealerships

Ducati India today announced selling over 100 units of the Ducati Monster 821 in India in less than one year. Launched in India on May 1, 2018, the Monster 821 has become one of the top-selling motorcycles in the sport naked category in India. To commemorate the success the company is offering customers buying a new Ducati Monster an opportunity to avail a host of special accessories as standard with the motorcycle. The exclusive offer is valid from 1st April - 30th April 2019 across all Ducati dealerships.

Under this special offer, customers purchasing a Monster 821 he will get a Termignoni Exhaust and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down as standard, while customers the Monster 797+ will also get a Termignoni exhaust at no additional price during the celebration period. Both the accessories will be offered to customers at no additional cost to buyers. The Monster 821 is currently priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh and the Monster 797+ at ₹ 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Customers opting for the Ducati Monster 797+ will also get a Termignoni exhaust

Talking about the bikes and special offer, Sergi Canovas Managing Director of Ducati India, said "The Monster has always been the most special bike in the Ducati portfolio. Last year we celebrated 25 years of Monster with the comeback of Monster 821, and this year, we decided to celebrate one year of Monster 821 in style by complimenting it with armour it rightfully deserves and would definitely excite the naked bike enthusiasts in the country. The addition of the Termigioni exhaust system and DQS will work flawlessly to make the Monster 821 much more desirable as an urban city tourer while giving it more aggression and street presence. Now even the 797+ will come with the Termignoni with this celebratory offer, I am sure that the passionate bikers will find a lot more value in this package and, the Monster will once again be their companion of choice in the naked-bike category."

The Ducati 821 is powered by an 821 cc Testastretta L-twin engine which makes 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 797+, on the other hand, comes with an 803 cc L-twin engine which makes 72 bhp and 67 Nm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Ducati Monster 821 rivals the Triumph Street Triple RS, Suzuki GSX-S750 and the Kawasaki Z900.

