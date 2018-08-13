Outgoing Honda CR-V Gets Discount Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh To Clear Stocks

New Cars and Bikes in India

Outgoing Honda CR-V Gets Discount Up To ₹ 1.5 Lakh To Clear Stocks

Honda is clearing its stocks and is offering a cash discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh on the outgoing model, while dealers are offering an extra Rs. 50,000 off on the petrol model depending on the engine type.

The new generation Honda CR-V will be launched by October.

The flagship product from Honda Car India, the CR-V has been in the global market for almost a decade now and around 5 years in the Indian market. But the CR-V has started to age and is in dire need of a fresher version, and for this very reason, the company will bring in the new generation CR-V by October. This means, that the older generation CR-V will make way for the newer and fresher version in the premium mid-sized SUV segment in the country. For this reason, Honda is clearing its stocks and is offering a cash discount of ₹ 1.5 lakh on the outgoing model, while dealers are offering an extra ₹ 50,000 off on the petrol model depending on the engine type. The Honda CR-V is now priced at ₹ 22.89 lakh for the 2.0-litre automatic petrol and ₹ 25.18 lakh for the 2.4-litre automatic petrol variant.

Honda CR-V

26.1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda CR-V
honda cr v

(Honda CR-V)

Also Read: New 7-Seater Diesel Honda CR-V India Launch Details Revealed

The offer on the current generation Honda CR-V includes a flat price cut, while dealers are offering a further cut. With the new model arriving soon, the discount is only available on the existing stock. Launched in 2014, the Honda CR-V takes on the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and SsangYong Rexton in the Indian market. However, the current CR-V comes only in the petrol version, but the new generation will also get the diesel version for the first time. But, this time, the new generation will also come in the 7-seat layout and will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavor and even the Skoda Kodiaq SUV.

rfa3fp2o

(New Generation Honda CR-V)

Also Read: Auto Expo 2018: New-Gen Honda CR-V Unveiled, Launch In FY 2018-19

0 Comments

With the model slated for launch in October, bookings for the diesel version of the new generation Honda CR-V will begin in September, a month ahead of its official launch in India. The 2018 Honda CR-V will get the 1.6-litre, four cylinder, turbo-charged diesel unit for the very first time and will churn out max power of 120 bhp and peak torque of 300NM. The engine will come coupled to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, while the 2.0-litre petrol engine will make do with 154 bhp and 192 NM of toque. The diesel engine will get an option of all-wheel-drive, while the petrol will only get a front wheel drive system.

Explore CR-V
