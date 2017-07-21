Opinion: What Has Mahindra Got To Do With Yezdi?

Some media reports surfaced recently that Mahindra is now looking to bring back the Yezdi brand of motorcycles. Big news, indeed, it sounds like, at first glance. The news has been picked up by many contemporary auto publications and enthusiasts. Social media is live with posts, comments and opinion on how Mahindra will go about reviving the Yezdi brand, will the bikes come with two-stroke or four-stroke engines, and so on. The list is endless, and may I say, speculative, and poorly researched, to say the least. The race to get the motorcycle scoop story can hardly be excused for lack of knowledge of motorcycles in India, or even worse, lack of some basic research and the will to understand and know a bit about motorcycle history.

Believe Yezdis of India website launched.. nostalgic to see great brands remembered. https://t.co/kL22CkkgNB #JawaDay — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2017

First, let's understand the source of this news. The news was picked up after a Yezdi website was launched and Mr. Anand Mahindra gave his thumbs up in a tweet to the enthusiastic efforts to reminisce about a long-forgotten brand. And then it's been reported, re-reported amidst a lot of speculation that Mahindra will now resurrect the Yezdi brand. Really? Now, let's understand the difference between Yezdi and Jawa. Yes, the Yezdi motorcycles were manufactured by the Indian company called Ideal Jawa India Ltd., based out of Mysore. In fact, in the 1960s, Ideal Jawa first started selling Jawa motorcycles in India, under licence from Czech motorcycle manufacturer Jawa. From 1973, Ideal Jawa started re-branding the bikes as Yezdi, which were sold till the mid-1990s.

2017 Jawa 350 OHC uses an engine sourced from Chinese manufacturer Shineray

Ideal Jawa India Ltd shut shop in 1996, but the company founded by Farrokh Irani is still owned by the Irani family. But Jawa continued production in the Czech Republic under the name Jawa Moto, and even introduced a 650 cc model with the Rotax engine (same engine as on the 1998 BMW F650) and was sold in three different variations. As of 2017, Jawa Moto manufactures models in two platforms - the Jawa 350 and the Jawa 650. Both bikes get four-stroke engines meeting the latest Euro IV emission regulations. The 350 gets an engine source from Chinese manufacturer Shineray. The engine itself is a derivative of an old Honda engine. The 650 gets an engine developed by Italian firm Minarelli.

So, now back to the first question - what has Mahindra got to do with Yezdi? Actually, nothing! Last year, Mahindra acquired rights to the BSA and Jawa brands, and announced that the Jawa bikes will eventually be made in India at Mahindra's Pithampur plant and the first product is expected in a couple of years. Yes, Mahindra is looking at resurrecting the Jawa brand and introducing Jawa bikes in India in a few years. And as for Yezdi, the new website is more of a Yezdi fan website and Mahindra has nothing to do with the Yezdi brand as of now.