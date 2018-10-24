Only BS6 Cars Can Be Sold After April 2020: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of allowing only BS6 Cars to be sold in India after April 1 2020. The apex court was hearing a plea by the government allowing automakers to sell BS4 cars made till March 31, 2020 upto June 30, 2020 in order to clear out old and unused stock. The Supreme Court in its ruling made it very clear that no BS4 vehicles - including cars, two wheelers or commercial vehicles will be sold in India after the BS6 deadline comes into play on April 1, 2020. BS4 norms have been active in India for a few years now in Tier 1 cities and came into force in the whole country on April 1, 2017 prompting mass sales and heavy discounting to get rid of unsold stocks.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Lokur made it clear that only BS6 compliant vehicles shall be sold in the country after April 1, 2020. The bench also mentioned how the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel across the country. This cleaner fuel is very important as even cars that meet BS6 currently cannot meet the said regulations on the non-BS6 fuel available across the country currently. The government along with some oil companies have already started the roll out of BS6 complaint fuels across certain parts of the country - like certain pumps in the NCR region.

While the judgement might not be in the favour of the automobile industry, which is already struggling to meet the BS6 deadline (in some cases) with regards to implementing cleaner cars, this move is in fact great for the general public as cleaner, less polluting cars are the call of the hour.

