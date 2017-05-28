Rolls-Royce cars are usually the last name in bespoke automotive luxury, but there turned out to be one customer who found the list of customisation options not as appealing. So, the super rich client asked the British car marque to build a one-off bespoke motor car with his own idea. The result is the Rolls-Royce Sweptail that was unveiled at the Concorso d'Eleganza at Villa d'Este on 27th May 2017. While we have seen one-off Rolls-Royce cars in the past, the Sweptail isn't just another custom car and has seen some exquisite levels of luxury. It just might be the world's most expensive new car ever to be sold with a reported price tag of around $12.8 million (around ₹ 84 crore).

The Sweptail has been inspired from the Rolls-Royces of the 1920s and 1930s

Rolls-Royce has described the client of the outlandishly expensive Sweptail as a "connoisseur and collector of distinctive, one-off items including super-yachts and private aircraft" - very normal, of course. The idea was first shared in 2013 and it took almost four years for the automaker to bring the Sweptail to life. The client had specifically asked the Sweptail to be influenced from the coach-built two-seater Rolls-Royces from the 1920s and 1930s that have been reimagined on the one-off car.

Inspirations include the dramatic 1925 Phantom I Round Door - the svelte tapering glasshouse, dramatic dash to axle proportion and up-sweep of the rear departure angle of the 1934 Phantom II Streamline Saloon. Other classics from the marque's golden age were the 1934 Gurney Nutting Phantom II Two Door Light Saloon and the Park Ward 20/25 Limousine Coupe.

You can also see inspirations from luxury yachts on the Sweptail including the panoramic roof

The front remains distinctly like a Rolls and the Sweptail gets the Pantheon inspired grille is milled from solid aluminium, the largest on any era Rolls-Royce and gets a hand to a mirror finish. The coupe even gets its a unique registration number - 08 - that has been milled from ingots of aluminium and hand polished.

The cabin is contemporary and simple as per the client's wishes

Inside, the bespoke one-off motor car features generous quantities of polished Macassar Ebony and open-pore Paldao, keeping things classical and contemporary. Bringing in contrast is the light Moccasin and Dark Spice leathers on the seats, armrests and dashboard. Replacing the rear seats on the Rolls-Royce Sweptail Coupe is a vast expanse of wood creating a mid-shelf with an illuminated glass lip. In a world first, the car's Rolls-Royce clock is also handmade of the thinnest Macassar veneer and titanium hands. There are also handmade panniers that match the car, while Rolls-Royce has also developed a full set of bespoke luggage for the Sweptail.

The Rolls-Royce Sweptail also gets a unique registration number - 08

Rolls Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos said, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, "Sweptail is a truly magnificent car. It exudes the romance of travel for its own sake, and immediately places 'Sweptail' in the pantheon of the world's great intercontinental tourers."

If you ever thought what's beyond a customised made Rolls-Royce? Well, this is the answer.