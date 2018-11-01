Olympian Mary Kom Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the automaker's flagship SUV and certainly quite popular amidst the elite. While we know quite a lot of celebrities that have chosen S-Class of SUVs as their preferred ride, joining the league is the Olympic star and famed boxer Mary Kom, who recently took delivery of her Mercedes-Benz GLS. Delhi based Mercedes-Benz dealership T&T Motors recently took to social media to share images of the car being delivered to the sports star, coinciding with the outlet retailing its 20,000th luxury car in October this year.

While it is not clear as to which variant Mary Kom opted for, the Mercedes-Benz GLS is most popular in the 350d trim. Sporting a mammoth size, the SUV comes with a host goodies including multi-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The cabin features an 8-inch free floating infotainment system, updated three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and a touchpad unit placed between the two front seats. The Nappa leather also extends to the seats and door pads, keeping up the luxury quotient on the new GLS.

Power on the Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d comes from the 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo diesel engine tuned to produce 258 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. There also the GLS 400 powered by a 3.0-litre V6 turbo petrol tuned for 328 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version is capable of finishing the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.8 seconds, while the petrol will do the same in 6.6 seconds. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system.

It can be had with an optional low-range configuration and a centre differential lock. Electronic aids are plenty on the Mercedes-Benz GLS including collision prevention assist, crosswind assist, attention assist, Pre-Safe, Brake Assist, cruise control, ESP and electronic AWD traction system with 4ETS. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz GLS start around ₹ 80 lakh (ex-showroom) with the model competing against the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo XC90 and the likes.

