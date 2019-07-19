Oliver Zipse Is The New BMW Group CEO

It was a few of weeks ago that we told you about Harald Kruger leaving BMW and him informing the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he would not seek a second term of office. Kruger will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by mutual agreement on August 15 2019. He will be succeeded by Oliver Zipse, who will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG effective on August 16 2019. The company's Supervisory Board made this decision today during its meeting in Spartanburg, South Carolina (USA).2

Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG since 2015 and is currently responsible for the production division. He began his professional career in the company in 1991 as a Trainee and has since held various management positions, including as Managing Director Plant Oxford and Senior Vice President Corporate Planning and Product Strategy.

Dr Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG said, "The Supervisory Board greatly respects the decision by Harald Kruger and today expressed our sincere appreciation for his many years of successful work within the BMW Group. On behalf of the entire company, we all wish him all the best in the future and hope that the BMW Group will always have a special meaning for him."

The Supervisory Board of BMW AG is currently meeting at the plant location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA, to discuss current business developments in the US market as well as production at the biggest plant in the global production network of the BMW Group.

