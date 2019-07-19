New Cars and Bikes in India

Oliver Zipse Is The New BMW Group CEO

Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG since 2015 and is currently responsible for the production division. He began his professional career in the company in 1991 as a Trainee and has since held various management positions

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

It was a few of weeks ago that we told you about Harald Kruger leaving BMW and him informing the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he would not seek a second term of office. Kruger will resign as Chairman and will leave the Board of Management by mutual agreement on August 15 2019. He will be succeeded by Oliver Zipse, who will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG effective on August 16 2019. The company's Supervisory Board made this decision today during its meeting in Spartanburg, South Carolina (USA).2

Zipse has been a member of the Board of Management of BMW AG since 2015 and is currently responsible for the production division. He began his professional career in the company in 1991 as a Trainee and has since held various management positions, including as Managing Director Plant Oxford and Senior Vice President Corporate Planning and Product Strategy.

BMW

BMW Cars

i8

X6

Z4

M2

3 Series

X1

X6 M

X5

5 Series

7 Series

M5

X4

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

X3

M4

M3

X5 M

Dr Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG said, "The Supervisory Board greatly respects the decision by Harald Kruger and today expressed our sincere appreciation for his many years of successful work within the BMW Group. On behalf of the entire company, we all wish him all the best in the future and hope that the BMW Group will always have a special meaning for him."

0 Comments

The Supervisory Board of BMW AG is currently meeting at the plant location in Spartanburg, South Carolina, USA, to discuss current business developments in the US market as well as production at the biggest plant in the global production network of the BMW Group.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW i8 with Immediate Rivals

BMW i8
BMW
i8

Popular BMW Cars

BMW i8
BMW i8
₹ 3.06 Crore *
BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 1.09 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
BMW M2
BMW M2
₹ 96.77 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
₹ 46.55 - 55.31 Lakh *
BMW X1
BMW X1
₹ 41.78 - 54.17 Lakh *
BMW X6 M
BMW X6 M
₹ 2.13 Crore *
BMW X5
BMW X5
₹ 86.27 - 97.48 Lakh *
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
₹ 69.51 - 78.36 Lakh *
BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series
₹ 1.45 - 1.59 Crore *
BMW M5
BMW M5
₹ 1.7 Crore *
BMW X4
BMW X4
₹ 71.75 - 78.01 Lakh *
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 75.65 - 87.45 Lakh *
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
₹ 56.53 - 61.49 Lakh *
BMW X3
BMW X3
₹ 66.32 - 69.63 Lakh *
BMW M4
BMW M4
₹ 1.61 Crore *
BMW M3
BMW M3
₹ 1.52 Crore *
BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M
₹ 2.07 Crore *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
CFMoto-AMW 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and the 650MT Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
CFMoto-AMW 300NK, 650NK, 650GT and the 650MT Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications
Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV: Interior Explained In Detail
Upcoming Kia Seltos SUV: Interior Explained In Detail
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Ohlins Announces Suspension Kit For Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities