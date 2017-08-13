Older Siblings Are The Bad Drivers In A Family, Says Study

If you are the younger sibling in your family, chances are high that you were bullied by your older siblings to sit back while they took the driver's seat. Well, the argument has always been that older siblings are better drivers, something the younger borns have fought against. Well, if you too have been at the receiving end of this stick, there is some hope. According to a recent study, the eldest child in a family is most likely to get fines for motoring offences, exceed speed limit and have road traffic collisions, whereas the youngest sibling is more likely to be the safer driver.

The research carried out by Privilege Car Insurance in the UK, assessed the driving habits of 1395 motorists and concluded that about 89 per cent of the older siblings are likely to speed, 47 per cent are likely to annoy other drivers by cutting them off; about 46 per cent will occupy the middle of the road while about 35 per cent will get fined. The study further found that 17 per cent of the older siblings have admitted to applying makeup while driving and about 30 per cent used a phone when behind the wheel.



The study also found out that the only born children are even better drivers being least likely to cruise in the fast lanes or cut up someone while driving. In case of multiple children, the youngest sibling turned out to be the best driver as only 42 per cent would cut up other drivers and 36 per cent occupy lanes on the highway.

The study further found out that excuses for bad driving varied depending on the birth order. While about 28 per cent of the middle and youngest children are most likely to lay the blame on other drivers annoying them, around 18 per cent of the eldest children have said they have bad road manners only for a valid reason like being late.

So, the next time you get into a scuffle with your older sibling over who gets to drive, make sure you to tell that its them who is a menace on the road.

Source: Independent.co.uk

