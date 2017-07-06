Older Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Vitara Brezza Get Updated With Android Auto

Having introduced Android Auto with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and more recently the Dzire subcompact sedan earlier this year, the automaker is now rolling out updates on its older models with the SmartPlay infotainment system. As a result cars including the Baleno, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross that original got the unit now get software upgrades from the dealers and will be equipped with Android Auto and map upgrades. Maruti Suzuki is presently the only manufacturer to offer both connectivity options in the sub ₹ 10 lakh car space.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 8.16 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The SmartPlay infotainment system was originally launched on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in August 2015 and has since featured on all of the automaker's new launches. Owners can contact their respective Maruti Suzuki Nexa dealership and ask for the update.

Furthermore, the updated infotainment system also introduces the 2017 edition of navigation and. The complete update is of 2.5 GB and will be valid till 2020. In addition to Android Auto, there is also a new update for the maps of older SmartPlay systems, which will upgrade the navigation system to its 2017 version. The update is of 2.5 GB and free of cost, and will be valid until 2020.

The SmartPlay infotainment system is one of the more simpler units you will find on the cars and was previously available only with Apple CarPlay. Given the popularity of Android based phones, the update was a long coming one and works well on the 7-inch touchscreen system. Android Auto allows the infotainment system to connect with your smartphone providing access to a host of apps and widgets including Google Maps, Contacts, hands-free calls and much more.