Ola Waives Off Rental Fee For Leased Cars

Home grown cab aggregator Ola has decided to waive off rentals its drivers partners are supposed to pay on a daily basis. Ola fleet technologies a subsidiary of Ola owns a fleet of different vehicles that are leased out to driver partners across the country. The company had recently announced suspension of its shared ride facilities owing to the Corona Virus pandemic.

However unlike its rival Uber who has suspended operations completely, Ola still continues to offer its cabs for emergency services. An Ola Spokesperson stated "We can confirm that we are fully waiving away lease rentals, akin to an EMI, for driver partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola's subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies under its leasing program. Driver-Partners who are currently in distress due to the temporary lockdowns to arrest the contagion of COVID-19, will stand to benefit with the reduced economic burden during these times. Further our benefits on insurance for drivers and their spouses against loss of income due to contraction of COVID-19 as well as other medical support during this time, will continue to be offered to all our driver-partners across the country."

Under its leasing program, Ola offers drivers an option to take a long-term lease for a car by charging a deposit and a daily rental amount between Rs 700-1,150 depending on the city and car model leased. At the time of leasing, the company charges Rs 4,000 as non- refundable charge and Rs 21,000-31,000 as refundable security deposit depending on the vehicle type. The cab aggregator had also announced on Saturday a ₹ 30,000 coverage of driver partners or

their spouses who are infected by Covid-19. A compensation package that will cover loss of income at Rs 1,000 per day was also announced. This will be valid for a maximum of 3 weeks. The affected driver-partners and their families are also getting online doctor consultations courtesy Ola joining hands with Mfine. These benefits are available for all Ola driver-partners in India across all categories including Ola Bike, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals and Outstation.

