Ola Suspends Shared Rides To Curb Coronavirus Spread

The company has said that it will continue to provide micro, mini, and prime as well as rental and outstation services rides.

  • Only the 'Ola Share' services have been suspended till further notice
  • Ola share services cost less than a standalone ride
  • The move will help to curb the spread of coronavirus

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, ride-hailing firm Ola has suspended shared rides in the country. This is a temporary move which will help in curbing the spread of coronavirus which has already caused the death of more than 10,000 persons so far globally. According to a statement made by the company to PTI, the 'Ola Share' feature will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The company statement said, "In our efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending the 'Ola Share' category until further notice,"

The Ola Share option would help customers get rides to their destination at a lower cost compared to a standalone ride. The temporary suspension of services in this category will encourage social distancing, a step which helps curb the spread of the coronavirus.

