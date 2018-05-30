Ola Launches Nationwide Road And Ride Safety Program

Taxi aggregator Ola, announced the launch of Street Safe, a nationwide program to strengthen road and ride safety. The program was launched at India Gate by Amulya Patnaik, IPS, Commissioner of Police, New Delhi. The Police Commissioner also flagged off Ola cabs with child lock disablement stickers designed to remind passengers to check and disable child lock before the trip starts. With the launch of Street Safe program, Ola is integrating all its existing safety efforts under one umbrella.

Shri Amulya Patnaik, CP/Delhi launched ‘#StreetSafe’ Campaign, a nationwide road & ride safety program, at India Gate, New Delhi, today. It is a joint initiative of @DelhiPolice and @Olacabs pic.twitter.com/LbFgr7fm4T — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 29, 2018

Speaking at the launch of Ola Street Safe, Amulya Patnaik, IPS, Commissioner of Police, New Delhi said, "Delhi police is all for good causes and we like to support such great initiatives which help with women safety and making roads safer. When Ola approached us with the idea, we were very happy and told them we will stand by them. We hope that like Ola other companies come forward and emulate such initiatives."

Ola has become the first ride-sharing company to comply with the recent notification issued by the State Transport Authority (STA) that mandates drivers to paste a minimum of four such stickers in their cabs, said a company spokesperson. The 'Street Safe' campaign will focus on creating partnership to strengthen road and ride safety. It also aims at creating awareness on three key causes of road fatalities in India -- drinking and driving, texting and driving, and speeding.

Pranav Mehta, City Head - Delhi-NCR, Ola said, "Safety is a serious concern for all of us. Statistics show that one serious road accident occurs in the country every minute. As a safety-first organization, Ola, through its Street Safe program is delighted to collaborate with all stakeholders involved in public safety including the Delhi Police."

Ola will also conduct workshops and training for its driver partners across the country. The drivers will also attend gender sensitization workshops. Moreover, the Delhi Police Commissioner also felicitated Ola driver partners and policemen for helping commuters while doing their duty.

