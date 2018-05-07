Ola Launches Initiative To Support Cancer Care Efforts In India

To support social causes, Ola has launched the 'My Ride, My Cause,' on its platform to crowdsource funds by leveraging its millions of customers across India. The Bengaluru based cab aggregator has rolled out this special initiative through a partnership with Tata Trusts' Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF). As a part of this initiative, Ola customers will have the option to contribute a sum of Re. 1 per ride. This sum will be crowdsourced and utilized towards lending support to improve cancer care in the country.

Also Read: Ola Offers In-Trip Insurance Cover At Re. 1 Per Ride

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola said, "We are proud to introduce 'My Ride, My Cause,' a unique and national-scale initiative to crowdsource support for critical social causes. As a homegrown and leading mobility platform, Ola is committed to enabling holistic well-being and prosperity of the country. This initiative reiterates our commitment as it will unify millions of Ola customers to mobilize funds and ensure that aid reaches where it is needed the most in our country."

Folks, we’re happy to launch #MyRideMyCause, an initiative to crowdsource support for social causes.

Opt-in to donate ₹1 on every Ola ride & power @TataTrusts’ efforts to strengthen cancer care in India.

To know more https://t.co/rzUGVcOvgP pic.twitter.com/Bs0LcMJt0y May 7, 2018

Venkataramanan, Managing Trustee, Tata Trusts said, "Nationwide early cancer detection and access to quality care is a dire need. Tata Trusts is playing a facilitating role to establish infrastructure, develop protocols and trained personnel in partnership with multiple State Governments, NGOs, hospitals and clinicians across the country. However, this task requires collaboration between multiple stakeholders. We are grateful to Ola and are privileged to partner with them to support this noble cause."

Also Read: Cab Aggregator S3 To Launch In Mumbai; Will Take On Ola, Uber

Here's how you can contribute:

Once a ride is booked, customers will be able to see an option to contribute Re. 1 on the ride booking screen. Upon clicking 'see how,' customers will be able to see detailed information about the foundation and how their contributions will be used. The button at the bottom of the screen that says 'Donate Re. 1 on every ride' enables the contributions. Once accepted, customers will see their contribution towards the foundation in the ride details screen for every ride. Customers can choose to opt in and out at any point of time. Alternatively, customers can activate contributions from the 'Donations' section, under profiles in the menu.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.