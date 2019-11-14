Ola Electric Appoints BVR Subbu In Its Board

BVR Subbu is a well-known personality in the Indian auto industry and after having worked with prominent automakers like Tata Motors and Hyundai Motors India he has now found interest in future mobility. Subbu who is among the board of directors of quite a few start-ups that are into electric mobility, has recently joined the board of Ola Electric as well. Subbu started his career with Tata Administrative Service and then moved to Tata Motors where he held multiple leadership responsibilities across vehicles, spares marketing, service, sales and finance.

Speaking on his appointment, BVR Subbu said, "Ola Electric is the perfect amalgam of the passion and social consciousness of youth, an exceptional appreciation and understanding of technology, and a demonstrated ability to successfully build global scale and competitiveness, coming together to attain the national imperative of sustainable mobility. I look forward to working with Bhavish and the rest of the Ola Electric team and contributing to what promises to be a path-breaking journey into the future."

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola said, "I am very excited to welcome Subbu on the Board of Ola Electric. Subbu has played a key role in building and establishing some of India's iconic automotive products like the ubiquitous Hyundai Santro and the Tata 2213. His deep understanding of the mobility space and consumers will be very valuable to us in our journey to build electric mobility for India and the world. We look forward to working closely with him and benefitting from his experience and mentorship."

Ola Electric has joined the unicorn club of start-ups in July after it received a fund of $ 250 million from Softbank. OLA is planning to launch a new electric mobility range. Ola has also been appointing veterans from the auto industry in its board and Subbu's is the second board appointment at Ola Electric this year after Jaime Ardila who is a former General Motor Executive. At present, Ola Electric is running pilot projects across the country with electric vehicles and charging stations and is aiming to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2022. It was founded in 2017 and was completely owned by ANI Technologies which is Ola's parent company.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.