Ola Announces Plan to Enter The UK Market, To Take On Uber

Homegrown cab aggregator Ola announced that the company has obtained licenses to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester, in the United Kingdom and will launch operations in South Wales within the next month. According to the company, Ola will be the only ride-hailing app in the UK market that will offer passengers the option of PHEVs and Black Cabs through one consumer-friendly platform, which will see additional transportation options incorporated for greater passenger choice. The biggest challenge for Ola comes from Uber, which entered the UK market only two years back and has close to three million drivers and operates in over 600 cities in close to 65 countries.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Ola said, "Ola is excited to announce its plans for the UK, which is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs. We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK."

Ola places its driver partners at the heart of its approach, providing the industry's leading commissions, resulting in higher earnings and daily payments. Moreover, Ola also seeks to lead the industry with its approach to passenger safety including DBS screened drivers and processes such as 24/7 voice support, options to share ride details with emergency contacts and in-app emergency features.

Ola's entry into the UK follows its launch in Australia in February 2018, where it now operates in seven major cities. The company says that over 40,000 drivers across Australia have already registered with Ola since its launch in February and have completed millions of rides. Ola conducts 1 billion rides each year globally, with more than 1 million driver partners and 125 million customers in over 110 cities.

