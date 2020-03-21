Ola Announces Floater Coverage For Driver-Partners Who Test Positive For Coronavirus

It was just yesterday that we told you about the suspension of Ola shared rides by the company and today the company has taken another step to ensure that its driver partners will not be affected by the loss in business. The company announced that it would cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for COVID-19.

All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of ₹ 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of ₹ 1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date of a positive diagnosis for COVID- 19. This will include hospital and home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the Government norms from time to time. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, "The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with COVID-19."

