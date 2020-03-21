New Cars and Bikes in India

Ola Announces Floater Coverage For Driver-Partners Who Test Positive For Coronavirus

All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of Rs. 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of Rs. 1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date of a positive diagnosis for COVID- 19.

| Published:
3,248  Views
View Photos
Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of Rs. 30,000.

Highlights

  • Ola drivers and spouses will be covered by a floater sum of Rs. 30,000.
  • they can receive a compensation of Rs. 1000 per day for 21 days.
  • This will include hospital and home quarantine.

It was just yesterday that we told you about the suspension of Ola shared rides by the company and today the company has taken another step to ensure that its driver partners will not be affected by the loss in business. The company announced that it would cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for COVID-19.

Also Read: Ola Suspends Shared Rides To Curb Coronavirus Spread

All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of ₹ 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of ₹ 1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date of a positive diagnosis for COVID- 19. This will include hospital and home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the Government norms from time to time. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents.

Also Read: Ola Officially Goes Live In London

0 Comments

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, "The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with COVID-19."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.24 - 20.08 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.13 - 20.25 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 23.32 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 16.4 - 24.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.83 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.58 - 13.35 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.52 - 7.73 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
BS4 Hyundai Car Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10, i20, Xcent, Creta, Verna & Tucson
BS4 Hyundai Car Offers: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10, i20, Xcent, Creta, Verna & Tucson
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Ola Suspends Shared Rides To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Ola Suspends Shared Rides To Curb Coronavirus Spread
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities