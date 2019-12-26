Okinawa To Introduce Oki100 Electric Motorcycle In Q1 Of 2020

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech commenced operations three years ago with electric scooters and the manufacturer will now enter the electric motorcycle space as well, as early as next year. Jeetender Sharma, Co-founder and MD - Okinawa has confirmed the development to carandbike in a recent interaction, and the manufacturer will bring the Oki100 electric motorcycle in the first quarter of 2020. The model will be a 125 cc equivalent and will take on the Revolt RV400, the only electric offering of its kind in this space.

Okinawa had showcased the Oki100 prototype at the 2018 Auto Expo but it needs to be seen how closely will the production model will resemble the model showcased two years ago. The motorcycle has been in development over the past two years and it is likely that we will see the production-spec version making its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo next February. The company is yet to officially confirm the launch details on the all-new offering.

Okinawa currently retails a range of electric scooters in its stable

Sharma did reveal that the motorcycle will have a top speed of 100 kmph and a range of 150 km on a single charge. The electric bike will come with swappable batteries. It will also come with two power modes as well. The company hasn't revealed any details on the powertrain or battery capacity yet. It will also come with connected tech with an embedded SIM along the lines of the Ather and Revolt offerings. The bike will also get Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

The Okinawa Oki100 will be completely built locally, according to Sharma, while only the cells will be the crucial few imported parts to go on the motorcycle. As a result, the company is targeting an aggressive price tag of around ₹ 1 lakh (ex-showroom). At the price, the bike will be substantially cheaper than the Revolt RV300 and the RV400.

The electric motorcycle segment is still nascent and is yet to see other players jump in, especially in the commuter segment. Apart from Revolt, Okinawa is also likely to face competition from the Tork T6X e-motorcycle that could see a commercial launch sometime next year. Okinawa claims to have about 300 dealerships across the country and plans to increase its network to 500 outlets by the end of next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.