Okinawa Scooters Join Hands With DTC To Spread Awareness About Green Mobility

Homegrown electric two-wheeler company Okinawa Scooters has joined hands with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to spread awareness about 'Green Mobility', as it looks to promote the e-vehicle culture among DTC's employees. The company will also encourage the employees to use electric vehicles by hosting an awareness campaign across all DTC depots. Okinawa also donated two Ridge e-scooters to DTC for the employees to use.

Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech said, "It gives us great honor to associate with the well-recognized public bodies of the capital - Delhi Transport Corporation. The need to turn a new leaf, and a green one, in our transportation behavior is essential due to the worsening climatic conditions. Through this association, we would like to generate more awareness about the benefits of e-vehicles to the masses, help DTC's employees adopt green mobility and inform the users about different e-scooter options offered by Okinawa scooters."

Manoj Kumar, Managing Director, DTC said, "The concern for environmental well-being has become paramount in India and for the first time, we have seen governments, both central and state, taking an active and urgent part in improving the deteriorating condition of the nature around us. DTC has also decided to play its role in helping the capital become a cleaner and greener place by associating with Okinawa Scooters and giving it a mandate to facilitate green transportation for DTC staff's internal commuting purposes."

Okinawa Scooters will also showcase its e-vehicle product offerings, the Ridge and Praise, across 45 depots of DTC in the Delhi-NCR region and the activities will be completed by September 2018.

