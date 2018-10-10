Okinawa Ridge+ With Lithium-Ion Battery Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of the a new version to the Ridge electric scooter. The Okinawa Ridge+ is the new lithium-ion battery powered version and has been priced at ₹ 64,998 (ex-showroom, India). The new Okinawa Ridge+ uses an 800 watt, BLDC water-proof motor and extends the scooter's range to a claimed 120 km in a single charge. The Ridge+ will be sold alongside the standard Okinawa Ridge that used a lead battery. The new Ridge+ is substantially more expensive than the lead battery powered Ridge by about ₹ 21,000.

Commenting on the launch of the new Ridge+, Okinawa Autotech - MD, Jeetender Sharma said, "After the positive response garnered by Ridge and Praise, Ridge+ is the result of Okinawa's sustained desire to keep offering Indian commuters best-in-class EVs which are not only equal, but even better than their in-class conventional fuel variants. The Ridge+ offers great convenience by providing the detachable battery which makes the charging at ease. User can take out the battery and carry to their home or office for charging purpose. Equipped with a Micro-charger featuring Auto-cut that get the scooter up and running in 2 hours flat. The high mileage offered by it is a treat for the explorers amidst our users for whom the roads are not a means towards a destination but an experience in themselves. Lastly, the unique design and color scheme of the Ridge+ will definitely make it, along with its proud owner, stand out among the crowds.'

The new Okinawa Ridge retains the same design and styling as the standard version, and is available in two colours options - Lucent Orange/ Magna Grey & Mid Night Blue. The electric scooter also has the same top speed of 55 kmph and a loading capacity of 150 kg. In addition to the lithium-ion battery, the Ridge+ also gets e-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System), while features like the anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, central locking and drum brakes have been carried over. The Ridge+ also comes with a Find My Scooter function that allows you to remotely locate the scooter.

The Okinawa Ridge+ is the third such offering from the company, and is alongside the Ridge and Praise scooters. Interestingly, the Ridge+ is more expensive than the flagship Praise that uses a lead acid battery and is priced at ₹ 59,889 (ex-showroom). That said, the company did say the Praise would also get a ithium-ion battery version as optional.

The Okinawa Ridge+ is available the company's dealerships pan India starting this month, and the company aims to roll out about 500 units the electric scooter in a few states. An additional 1500 units of the Ridge+ will be produced and shipped across the country in November this year.

