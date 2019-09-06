Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech has introduced the new PraisePro electric scooter in the country, positioned below the flagship iPraise in the company's stable. The new Okinawa PraisePro is priced at ₹ 71,990 (ex-showroom, India), which makes it substantially cheaper than the flagship offering and more affordable in comparison. The manufacturer says that the PraisePro e-scooter promises a low running cost of 20 paise/km, which makes it substantially cheaper to run than a conventional ICE scooter. The new offering will lock horns against a number of 125 cc scooters including the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the likes.

Commenting on the launch, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & MD, Okinawa Autotech said, "PraisePro will cater to the mass market since it is competitive in terms of price, aesthetics, range and best in segment with value for money. The detachable lithium-ion batteries will address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same. The product will cater to the daily commuting needs of office goers and the families. Our scooters are also being used by delivery service platforms and the new PraisePro too has received very good response from the B2B segment."

The Okinawa PraisePro comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery that makes it easy to charge

The Okinawa PraisePro uses a brushless, waterproof DC motor that develops 1 kW (rated)/2.5 kW (peak), which is powered by a detachable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery can be fully charged in three hours. The scooter comes with three riding modes - Economy with a top speed of 30-35 kmph, Sport with a top speed of 50-60 kmph and Turbo with a top speed of 65-70 kmph. The e-scooter promises a range of 110 km in the Economy mode, 88 km in the Sport mode, while the range in the Turbo mode is yet to be announced. Okinawa says the PraisePro can climbed gradients up to 15 degrees. The underseat storage space stands at seven litres.

The Okinawa PraisePro uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with e-ABS as standard. It also get regenerative braking that helps improve range slightly. A ground clearance of 175 mm makes it quite apt for our roads, and has a loading capacit of 150 kg.

Bookings are already open for the Okinawa PraisePro and there is a strong demand from the hilly regions, according to the company. The e-scooter is offered in two colours - glossy red black and glossy sparkle black - and comes with Roadside Assistance as part of the purchase. With respect to features, the scooter comes loaded with Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, USB Port, Motor Walking Assist (Front/Reverse Motion) and more.

The reduction in the GST rates for electric vehicles has also benefitted the e-scooter segment and Okinawa passed on the seven per cent GST benefit to customers with a drop in prices.

