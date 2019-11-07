The new Okinawa Lite also comes with a 3-year- warranty on the motor and the battery.

Okinawa Scooters today announced the launch of its new slow speed electric scooter, Okinawa Lite. Priced at ₹ 59,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) was just recently spotted testing in India. The new electric scooter is targeted towards youth and women buyers and will be suited for short distance commute within the city, like going to school, college, or shopping. The new electric scooter is claimed to be a user-friendly and easy on the pocket vehicle that can be a daily driver, which comes equipped with a detachable lithium-ion battery. The new Okinawa Lite also comes with a 3-year- warranty on the motor and the battery.

Launching the new electric scooter, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech said, "We are super excited to bring the new LITE to India. Currently, the market is cluttered with various slow-speed scooters. The all-new Okinawa Lite is ready to take the market by storm and break this clutter by offering to experience state-of-the-art technology along with the perfect balance of style and ease of use, for the youth of India. It's revolutionary design, style and technology have been crafted keeping the young generation in mind, adapting to their changing tastes and choices. The new Lite is also a perfect fit for the women with its ease of driving and compact design."

The new Okinawa Lite comes in 2 colours - Sparkle White and Sparkle Blue, and get LED headlamps, DRLs, and taillamps

The Okinawa Lite comes with a 250 Watt, BLDC motor (Waterproof) electric motor that is powered by a 40 V, 1.25 KWH Lithium-ion battery with an anti-theft mechanism. The electric scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a range of 50-60 km on a full charge, which will take about 4 to 5 hours. The scooter also comes with aluminium alloy wheels with E-ABS with regenerative braking function. The e-scooter weighs about 150 km and measures 1790 mm in length, 710 mm in width, and 1190 mm in height. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks, and dual tube spring type hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

The new Okinawa Lite electric scooter also comes with features like hazard function, inbuilt pillion rider footrest and LED speedometer. The e-scooter is equipped with LED Headlight, LED Winkers, stylish LED taillamps, automatic electronic handle, self-start push button and a Rectangular Type Front Suspension with Robust Steel frame body. It also comes with a 17-inch storage compartment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.