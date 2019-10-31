Okinawa Lite Electric Scooter Spied For The First Time

Okinawa Autotech has been one of the first electric two-wheeler makers in the country and the Gurugram-based manufacturer currently retails two electric scooters - Ridge and Praise - in the market with multiple variants on offer. It now seems, Okinawa is all set to add a new offering to its portfolio with the Lite e-scooter. The new Okinawa Lite was recently spotted in what seems to be a production-ready model and could be a new entry-level electric scooter from the manufacturer. The Lite does manage to grab attention with its quirky design, while the spy shots reveal a great deal about what the model will have on offer if it goes on sale.

Spy images reveal a different design language on the Okinawa Lite that sports a large LED headlamp on the front apron with daytime running lights. The scooter has an upright stance and more of an in-your-face kind of styling. The bold headlamp unit is flanked by indicators on either side. The scooter also comes with a glovebox, start-stop button, and a black backlit LCD instrument console. The rear also sports the slightly boxed yet curvy theme and get a single taillight unit with LEDs and turn indicators integrated in the unit.

It's not clear at the moment on the electric motor and the battery that will power the Okinawa Lite. The scooter could share its powertrain with the Ridge e-scooter or opt for a more powerful unit from the i-Praise series. Going by the images, the Lite will be literally light, allowing a low kerb weight. Details on the Lite's launch aren't available at the moment, but we could see the model making its way to the market possibly by the end of the year or in the first half of 2020.

Expect prices to be competitive on the Okinawa Lite and the model is likely to compete against conventional entry-level 100 cc scooters in the market. Meanwhile, Okinawa is also said to be working on an electric motorcycle for the Indian market that will take on the Revolt RV300 and the RV400.

Image Source: Auto Punditz

