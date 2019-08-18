Okinawa Announces Special Offers Across e-Scooter Range For The Festive Season

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech has turned out to be one of the first manufacturers to introduce offers across its product line-up for the upcoming festive season. The offers on the company's range of e-scooters are available from this month and will continue till October 31, 2019. This includes an assured ₹ 1000 discount on the purchase of any electric scooter, along with home appliances for 20 lucky customers. In addition, the electric two-wheeler also has an international trip up for grabs for one lucky customer.

Speaking on the later initiative, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & MD, Okinawa Autotech said, "The future of mobility is electric. A slew of incentives by the Government has accelerated the electric mobility transition in India. The Union budget and the GST rate cut of 7% which we have passed on to our customers has already made the scooters more affordable and through our current campaign we want to attract customers waiting to join the Okinawa electric scooters family. We are now witnessing an increased demand for our e-scooters and we will be offering more choices to our customers at attractive prices. With festivals like Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali around the corner, we would like to encourage the entire two-wheeler community to buy electric vehicles."

The Okinawa scooters also come with Roadside Assistance as part of the package

The new offers come just days after Okinawa announced a price reduction across all its models. This, of course, comes with the reduction in the GST rates for EVs from 12 per cent to five per cent that was brought into effect from August 1. The company, much like other manufacturers passed on the benefits to consumers, lowering the asking price on it electric scooter range. Okinawa's line-up primarily comprises the Ridge and Praise scooters, which are available with Lead Acid and Lithium-ion battery options.

"Through our festive offer we aim to migrate customers to eco-friendly and economical commuting solutions thereby joining the country's electric bandwagon. Each and every customer will get assured discounts on the purchase of new Okinawa scooter. The offer will also benefit our dealers to attract more and more customers. We are hopeful that the festive scheme clubbed with GST reduction will make the customers new e-scooter buying experience more special," Sharma added further.

Apart from Okinawa, other manufacturers are expected to start rolling out offers soon for the festive season. With the slowdown in the auto industry over the past nine months, manufacturers have been looking forward to the festive season this year, which is expected to finally see a surge in demand for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Recently, RC Bhargava - Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, in an exclusive chat with carandbike, also iterated that the auto industry is expected to witness a revival from the third quarter of the year, and a positive festive season will be the major growth driver for the auto sector.

