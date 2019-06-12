Okinawa Announces Road Side Assistance Across Electric Scooter Range

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech has announced 24x7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) programme for all its customers. The electric vehicle manufacturer will be extending the service to customers of the Ridge+ and i-Praise, which are currently on sale. Customers can avail three free RSA services, which will include two free towing services, in addition to flat tyre repair, onsite repair, key lockout, cab service to the customer and 24x7 assistance on phone. In case of the Okinawa electric scooter depleted of charge, the scooter can be towed to the nearest charging point for free (limited to 40 km), or can also be taken to an Okinawa dealership in case of a mechanical failure.

Speaking about the new RSA initiative, Jeetender Sharma, Founder & MD, Okinawa Autotech said, "Environment needs to be understood at a macro-level. At Okinawa, we believe in not only promoting 'Green Mobility' while contributing to a sustainable environment for citizens of India but also in building a safe driving environment for our customers. We want to assure our customers that they are safe on the road and will never be stranded in case of emergency situations through our RSA. The initiative aims to resolve on-road problems faced by the customer through a 24/7 helpline and personal assistance. Our focus is on increasing customer satisfaction by providing an excellent after sales experience in addition to high-quality make in India products. This initiative further showcases our thought-process for customers - #Okinawacares4you."

The new initiative aims to improve the ownership experience on the electric scooters that have been on sale for about two years now. The manufacturer also hopes that the FAME-II subsidy will further help improve volumes, especially with the government pushing electric mobility for two-wheelers under 150 cc. Okinawa's scooters are produced in India, with some components imported from China.

Since its launch in 2017, the electric scooter segment has seen a number of homegrown rivals ranging from the Bangalore-based Ather Energy to the likes of the Twenty Two Motors, Ampere electric scooters as well as the recently launched Rajasthan-based BattRE. The electric mobility segment is expected to see more of such players pop-up in the years to come, but it will be interesting to see how many actually survive in the long run.

