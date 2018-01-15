Ofo Dockless Bicycle Sharing Platform Forays Into India

The world's first dockless bicycle-sharing platform operated via mobile app +ofo+ has forayed into the city with its pilot project at Kumaraguru College of Technology. Under the initiative, ofo will deploy 100 plus bicycles across the entire campus and will be available as a means of easy commute within the campus, claimed to be the first in India. Requiring no docking stations, ofo's bicycle-sharing system will provide significant flexibility for users to find and return bicycles, a college release said.

"While we are starting this healthy and non-polluting concept on a small-scale for now at the College, we have plans to replicate this model across the city, thus promoting a green mode of transportation, the City Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan said, after flagging off ofo last evening.

Cycle-sharing complements our Smart City efforts well given its affordable and low carbon footprint, he said. Ofo will provide the students, faculty and visitors a clean and healthy transportation option starting this January, making the campus truly green, Director of Public Policy and Communications, of Rajarshi Sahai said in the release.

"Through this pilot, we wish to provide people with a taste of an 'easy-to-use' bicycle-sharing experience and educate them with various benefits associated with cycling. Unlike other such offerings, ofo frees its users from the hassles of picking a bicycle from a docking station and leave it at another, he said.

