October 2018 Car Discounts: Volvo Offers Cash Discount Of Up To Rs. 8 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

October 2018 Car Discounts: Volvo Offers Cash Discount Of Up To ₹ 8 Lakh

If you are looking to purchase a new Volvo XC90, you can get a cash discount of up to Rs. 8 lakh on the SUV.

View Photos
Volvo is offering discounts on only a few of its models in India right now

Highlights

  • Volvo is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5 lakh on the S90 sedan
  • There are no benefits on XC40 and the XC90
  • Offers and discounts may differ from city to city

With the festive season in full swing, premium car manufacturers are too looking to entice customers by offering a variety of discounts and offers across portfolio. Volvo is offering massive cash discounts on the S90 sedan and the XC90 SUV. The company is offering a solid cash discount of ₹ 8 lakh on all trims of the Volvo XC90, which are Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and the plug-in hybrid variant, which is the Excellence. The prices for the XC90 start at ₹ 80.90 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.31 crore for the Excellence trim. Similarly, the Volvo S90 sedan is offered with a cash discount of up to ₹ 5 lakh on the Momentum and Inscription trims. The S90 Momentum is priced at ₹ 51.90 lakh and the S90 Inscription trim is priced at ₹ 58.90 lakh.

Volvo

Volvo Cars

XC40

XC90

XC60

S90

V40

V90 Cross Country

S60

S60 Cross Country

V40 Cross Country

Also Read: October 2018 Car Discounts For Skoda In India

There are no discounts or offers on the Volvo XC40 and the Volvo XC60. Volvo is running some offers and cash discounts on the S60 and the V40 Cross Country. The last big launch for Volvo in India was the XC40 SUV, which has started off quite well. Volvo is slowly beginning to introduce its global cars in India, starting with the Volvo XC90 three years ago. The next big launch from Volvo in India will be the new-generation S60 sedan, which should debut in India in the second half of 2019. The new-generation S60 will be going up against the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: The offers and discounts on Volvo cars may differ from dealership to dealership and city to city.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volvo XC40 with Immediate Rivals

Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Lexus NX
Lexus
NX
TAGS :
Volvo cars in India Volvo XC90 volvo s90

Latest News

October 2018 Car Discounts: Volvo Offers Cash Discount Of Up To Rs. 8 Lakh
October 2018 Car Discounts: Volvo Offers Cash Discount Of Up To Rs. 8 Lakh
Bajaj Building New Motorcycle Factory In Mexico
Bajaj Building New Motorcycle Factory In Mexico
October 2018 Car Discounts: Skoda Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh
October 2018 Car Discounts: Skoda Offers Benefits Of Up To Rs. 1.5 Lakh
Triumph To Compete In Baja 1000 With New Scrambler 1200
Triumph To Compete In Baja 1000 With New Scrambler 1200
Updated Ducati Multistrada 950 Spotted Testing In Europe
Updated Ducati Multistrada 950 Spotted Testing In Europe
2019 Jaguar F-Pace Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.17 Lakh
2019 Jaguar F-Pace Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 63.17 Lakh
Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Kia And Hyundai Venture Into The Robotics Industry
Kia And Hyundai Venture Into The Robotics Industry
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Ducati, Triumph Roll Out Festive Season Offers On Motorcycles
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out

Popular Cars

2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90
₹ 90.48 Lakh - 1.53 Crore *
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
₹ 70.02 Lakh *
Volvo S90
Volvo S90
₹ 68.79 Lakh *
Volvo V40
Volvo V40
₹ 37.33 Lakh *
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Volvo V90 Cross Country
₹ 76.34 Lakh *
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
₹ 45.04 - 65.49 Lakh *
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Volvo S60 Cross Country
₹ 51.76 Lakh *
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Volvo V40 Cross Country
₹ 38.41 Lakh *
View More
x
Bajaj Building New Motorcycle Factory In Mexico
Bajaj Building New Motorcycle Factory In Mexico
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
Bajaj Dominar 400 Prices Hiked Again; Becomes Dearer By Rs. 1,000
Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Petrol Price Drops Below Rs. 80 Per Litre In Delhi After 12th Consecutive Price Cut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities