October 2018 Car Discounts: Volvo Offers Cash Discount Of Up To Rs. 8 Lakh

Volvo is offering discounts on only a few of its models in India right now

With the festive season in full swing, premium car manufacturers are too looking to entice customers by offering a variety of discounts and offers across portfolio. Volvo is offering massive cash discounts on the S90 sedan and the XC90 SUV. The company is offering a solid cash discount of ₹ 8 lakh on all trims of the Volvo XC90, which are Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and the plug-in hybrid variant, which is the Excellence. The prices for the XC90 start at ₹ 80.90 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.31 crore for the Excellence trim. Similarly, the Volvo S90 sedan is offered with a cash discount of up to ₹ 5 lakh on the Momentum and Inscription trims. The S90 Momentum is priced at ₹ 51.90 lakh and the S90 Inscription trim is priced at ₹ 58.90 lakh.

Also Read: October 2018 Car Discounts For Skoda In India

There are no discounts or offers on the Volvo XC40 and the Volvo XC60. Volvo is running some offers and cash discounts on the S60 and the V40 Cross Country. The last big launch for Volvo in India was the XC40 SUV, which has started off quite well. Volvo is slowly beginning to introduce its global cars in India, starting with the Volvo XC90 three years ago. The next big launch from Volvo in India will be the new-generation S60 sedan, which should debut in India in the second half of 2019. The new-generation S60 will be going up against the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Disclaimer: The offers and discounts on Volvo cars may differ from dealership to dealership and city to city.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.